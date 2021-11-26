Hover to Zoom
Magic Cover Self-Adhesive Decorative Covering - Marble Sand
18 x 240 inUPC: 0008750812424
Product Details
Magic Cover adhesive vinyl shelf liner provides surface decoration and protection. It adheres to any surface that is smooth, clean, and dry and it is also removable. Once in place, it is washable and will not absorb liquids. It works great for drawers, shelves, and craft projects. The grid patterned backing paper allows easy measuring and cutting.
- Ideal for shelves, drawers, counters and craft projects
- Simply cut to desired shape then peel and stick
- Easy to apply and remove
- Wipes clean with a damp cloth or sponge