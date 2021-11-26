Magic Cover adhesive vinyl shelf liner provides surface decoration and protection. It adheres to any surface that is smooth, clean, and dry and it is also removable. Once in place, it is washable and will not absorb liquids. It works great for drawers, shelves, and craft projects. The grid patterned backing paper allows easy measuring and cutting.

Ideal for shelves, drawers, counters and craft projects

Simply cut to desired shape then peel and stick

Easy to apply and remove

Wipes clean with a damp cloth or sponge