Magic Cover Shelf and Storage Ribbed Liner - White

18 x 48 inUPC: 0008750808335
Product Details

Magic Cover non-adhesive vinyl shelf liner features a solid vinyl top surface. The ribbed surface provides ultimate surface protection. It is washable and will not absorb liquids. It works great for drawers and shelves.

  • Ideal for shelves, drawers, counters and craft projects
  • Simply cut to desired shape then position
  • Non-adhesive, non-stick, easy to re-position
  • Wipes clean with a damp cloth or sponge