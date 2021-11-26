Hover to Zoom
Magic Cover Shelf and Storage Ribbed Liner - White
18 x 48 inUPC: 0008750808335
Product Details
Magic Cover non-adhesive vinyl shelf liner features a solid vinyl top surface. The ribbed surface provides ultimate surface protection. It is washable and will not absorb liquids. It works great for drawers and shelves.
- Ideal for shelves, drawers, counters and craft projects
- Simply cut to desired shape then position
- Non-adhesive, non-stick, easy to re-position
- Wipes clean with a damp cloth or sponge