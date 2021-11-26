Get a firm hold on your storage and organization tasks with Magic Cover Solid Grip Non-Adhesive Shelf Liners. This roll, offered in a subtle Taupe hue, brings added thickness and durability to keep items in your drawers or on your shelves in place and protected while also offering a smooth solid finish to your surface. Magic Cover Solid Grip shelf liners are perfect for boats and RV's to keep your items in its place while you are on the road or water. Magic Cover Solid Grip shelf liners are non-adhesive and washable so you can easily reposition and keep clean for the next project. It is the perfect solution for the kitchen, bath, office, or garage. There is no peel away backing for the grip liners. You just measure the space, cut and put in place. Magic Cover Solid Grip shelf liners feature a solid design for durable non-slip cushioning and total protection to your underlying surface. It is color-fast and hand washable. Not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces.

Model: 04F-187110-06

Dimensions: 4.0 Foot x 18.0 Inch