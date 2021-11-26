Get a firm hold on your storage and organization tasks with Magic Cover Thick Grip non-adhesive shelf liners. Magic Cover Thick Grip brings durability to keep items in your drawers or on your shelves in place and protected. Thick grip shelf liners are ideal for boats and RV's to keep your items in its place while you are on the road or water. Thick grip shelf liners are non-adhesive and washable so you can easily reposition and keep clean for another use. It is the perfect solution for the kitchen, bath, office, garage, or in craft projects. There is no peel away backing for the grip liners. You just measure the space, cut and put in place. Thick grip shelf liners feature a woven design for durable non-slip cushioning. Magic Cover Thick Grip liners are color-fast and hand washable. Their use is not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces.

Thick grip liner is ideal on shelves, drawers and counter tops to protect your surfaces against scratches and general wear and tear while cushioning your household items and keeping them in place

Ideal in the bathroom, kitchen, office, craft room or garage for your drawers or shelves where you wish to keep your items organized and in place

Non-adhesive, non-slip backing allows for simple measure and cut Installation and is easy to re-position

Wipe clean with damp cloth or sponge or hand wash with mild soap

Model: 05F-187950-06