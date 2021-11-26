Get a firm hold on your storage and organization tasks with Magic Cover Grip Non-Adhesive Shelf Liners. This roll, offered in an earth tone Bark hue, is the perfect solution to keep items in your drawers or on your shelves in place while also offering a slight cushion to protect what matters to you. Magic Cover Grip shelf liners are non-adhesive and washable so you can easily reposition and keep clean for the next project. It is the perfect solution for the kitchen, bath, office, garage or craft project. Magic Cover Grip shelf liner features a fine woven design for gentle lightweight, non-slip cushioning. It is color-fast and hand washable. Not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces. Magic Cover brand decorative coverings offer the broadest line of fashion shelf liner products in the market today. An innovative and visionary approach propels us to look beyond the typical shelf covering products of the past. Our easy to use and versatile decorative coverings encompass every living and storage space of the home, shop and office. Our many fashionable colors and patterns create endless possibilities in decorating your living environment.

Ideal for shelves, drawers, counters and craft projects

Simply cut to desired shape then position

Non-adhesive, non-stick, easy to re-position

Color-fast and hand washable. Not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces

Model: 05F-12X603-06