Don't be afraid to get your grill on this summer because the Magic-Stone Grill Cleaner makes swift and easy cleanup a breeze. Nobody wants to spend time slaving over a hot grill and then have to come back later to clean off stuck-on grime and grease. The Magic-Stone Grill Cleaner scours your grill quickly and efficiently, wearing away as it works, with powerful bactericidal properties that prevent the spread of bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and other microorganisms, and leaves your grill fresh and clean for your next cookout.

Easier Grill Prep

Eco-Friendly

Easy to Use

Chemical Free

Non-Toxic

Bacteria Free