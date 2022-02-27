Hover to Zoom
Magic Stone Grill Cleaner
UPC: 0007207613831
Purchase Options
Product Details
Don't be afraid to get your grill on this summer because the Magic-Stone Grill Cleaner makes swift and easy cleanup a breeze. Nobody wants to spend time slaving over a hot grill and then have to come back later to clean off stuck-on grime and grease. The Magic-Stone Grill Cleaner scours your grill quickly and efficiently, wearing away as it works, with powerful bactericidal properties that prevent the spread of bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and other microorganisms, and leaves your grill fresh and clean for your next cookout.
- Easier Grill Prep
- Eco-Friendly
- Easy to Use
- Chemical Free
- Non-Toxic
- Bacteria Free