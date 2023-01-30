Sourced from the world’s most prestigious vinicultural regions, Magistrate offers up some of the most distinguished wines at a remarkable value. This Santa Barbara County Chardonnay carries fragrant aromas of floral orange blossom, crisp lime zest, and warm spiced apple that segue into flavors of sweet pear and rich tropical fruit. It delivers a gentle acidity and bright fruit-forward taste. Pair it with roasted chicken or light fish dishes for an elevated experience.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Santa Barbara County, CA

Award-winning wine

Pairs well with roasted chicken or light fish dishes

Flavors of crisp lime, spiced apple, and tropical fruit

