Soaking up the sun of California’s famed Central Coast, Paso Robles, once revered as the wild west of the wine industry, is now a haven for fertile, century-old vineyards producing wines of refined elegance and sophistication. This Paso Robles Merlot carries decadent flavors of ripe cherry and rich chocolate that are accented by nuances of vanilla and spice. A delicate acidity integrated with the natural fruitiness of exceptional grapes yield an iconic Merlot of complexity and elegance. Pairs well with hearty seafood, such as grilled salmon and tuna. Also enhances flavors in mushroom dishes, stews, and pizza.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Paso Robles, CA

Award-winning wine

Pairs well with seafood, mushroom dishes, stews, & pizza

Flavors of ripe cherry and rich chocolate

