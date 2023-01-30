Magistrate Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Magistrate Merlot Red Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Magistrate Merlot Red Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Magistrate Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0083972800249
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Soaking up the sun of California’s famed Central Coast, Paso Robles, once revered as the wild west of the wine industry, is now a haven for fertile, century-old vineyards producing wines of refined elegance and sophistication. This Paso Robles Merlot carries decadent flavors of ripe cherry and rich chocolate that are accented by nuances of vanilla and spice. A delicate acidity integrated with the natural fruitiness of exceptional grapes yield an iconic Merlot of complexity and elegance. Pairs well with hearty seafood, such as grilled salmon and tuna. Also enhances flavors in mushroom dishes, stews, and pizza.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Paso Robles, CA
  • Award-winning wine
  • Pairs well with seafood, mushroom dishes, stews, & pizza
  • Flavors of ripe cherry and rich chocolate

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More