Mahatma Basmati Extra Long Grain Rice
5 lbUPC: 0001740010696
Perfect for use in your favorite Asian and Middle Eastern dishes, the long and slender grains of Mahatma® Basmati rice cook to perfection by releasing less starch so they stay firm, separate, and never sticky! Enjoy this naturally aromatic rice in your favorite family recipes or try a traditional rice pilaf, Indian chicken Biryani, rice salad or a sweet rice pudding.
- Premium High Quality Extra Long Grain Rice
- Naturally aromatic rice, cooks in just 20 minutes and comes in a 05 lb bag
- Grains stay firm and are never sticky
- Use it In your favorite rice pilaf, Indian chicken Biryani, rice salad or a sweet rice pudding
- Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Basmati Rice
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
