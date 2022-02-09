Hover to Zoom
Mahatma Saffron Yellow Long Grain Rice
5 ozUPC: 0001740010505
Mahatma® Yellow Seasoned Rice is made with a traditional blend with spices.
- Mahatma® Authentic Yellow Seasoned Rice
- Safe to cook in the microwave, over the stove or in a rice cooker
- Gluten Free and no preservatives or MSG
- Quality long grain rice grains cook up fluffy and separate for sides and main dishes
- Packaged in a 05 oz bag
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz. dry rice mix (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium750mg32.61%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Niacin2mg15%
Potassium80mg2%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Long Grain Rice [Rice, Niacin, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Thiamin (Thiamin Mononitrate), Folic Acid], Yellow Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Onion, Maltodextrin, Turmeric, Dehydrated Garlic, Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, Annatto, Spices, Saffron).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
