Majans Bhuja Crunchy Seasoned Peas
Product Details
BHUJA snacks are a combination of wholesome ingredients blended in a secret recipe of all natural spices. Majans draws inspiration from an ancient time in the East when families used to roast their grains, nuts, and pulses and blended them with all natural spices. As time went on and adventurers took long journeys, they traveled with a wholesome, yet convenient snack.
- 6 g Protein Per Serving
- Low Glycemic Index
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten-Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Peas, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Spices (Paprika, Chili Powder), Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
