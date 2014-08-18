Majans Bhuja Crunchy Seasoned Peas Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Majans Bhuja Crunchy Seasoned Peas

7 OZUPC: 0089223400204
Purchase Options

Product Details

BHUJA snacks are a combination of wholesome ingredients blended in a secret recipe of all natural spices. Majans draws inspiration from an ancient time in the East when families used to roast their grains, nuts, and pulses and blended them with all natural spices. As time went on and adventurers took long journeys, they traveled with a wholesome, yet convenient snack.

  • 6 g Protein Per Serving
  • Low Glycemic Index
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten-Free
  • Vegetarian Friendly

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Peas, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Spices (Paprika, Chili Powder), Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, Sugar.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More