7 OZUPC: 0089223400200
Product Details

BHUJA are a combination of wholesome ingredients blended in a secret recipe of all natural spices. Majans draws inspiration from an ancient time in the East when families used to roast their grains, nuts, and pluses and blended them with all natural spices. As time went on and adventurers took long journeys, they traveled with a wholesome, yet convenient snack.

  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Low Glycemic

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noodles and Chip Crisps (Yellow Pea Flour, Chickpea Flour, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Flake, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sesame Seeds, Cumin, Peas, Peanuts, Raisins, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Spices (Fennel Seeds, Chili Powder, Turmeric, Paprika), Maltodextrin, Sugar.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.