Ingredients

Noodles and Chip Crisps (Yellow Pea Flour, Chickpea Flour, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Flake, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sesame Seeds, Cumin, Peas, Peanuts, Raisins, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Spices (Fennel Seeds, Chili Powder, Turmeric, Paprika), Maltodextrin, Sugar.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More