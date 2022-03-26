Majans Bhuja Original Mix
Product Details
BHUJA are a combination of wholesome ingredients blended in a secret recipe of all natural spices. Majans draws inspiration from an ancient time in the East when families used to roast their grains, nuts, and pluses and blended them with all natural spices. As time went on and adventurers took long journeys, they traveled with a wholesome, yet convenient snack.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Verified
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Low Glycemic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Noodles and Chip Crisps (Yellow Pea Flour, Chickpea Flour, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Flake, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sesame Seeds, Cumin, Peas, Peanuts, Raisins, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Spices (Fennel Seeds, Chili Powder, Turmeric, Paprika), Maltodextrin, Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More