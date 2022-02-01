Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Make-a-Match Puzzle Food Truck 2+
1UPC: 0090298349045
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Here comes a rainbow of flavors! This 23-piece educational puzzle engages children in two steps of creative fun. First, kids assemble the jumbo pieces to form a large (over 3 feet long) vehicle, and then they learn about various shapes or colors by placing the various included objects into the assembled layout. But the fun doesn’t end there! Round pieces can be mixed and matched freely, so you decide who’s driving!