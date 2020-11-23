Mama Wu Honey Sriracha Sauce Perspective: front
Mama Wu Honey Sriracha Sauce

13.5 ozUPC: 0085061900759
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Light Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol [To Retain Freshness], Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Honey, Chili Peppers, Vinegar, Water, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Cornstarch, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Sodium Bisulfite (To Retain Freshness), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
