Ingredients

Light Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol [To Retain Freshness], Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Honey, Chili Peppers, Vinegar, Water, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Cornstarch, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Sodium Bisulfite (To Retain Freshness), Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More