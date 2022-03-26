Our extraordinary 100 percent natural cleansing body wash lathers up gently, without stripping the skin's protective oils and leaves skin revitalized, refreshed, and clean. Made using the ancient castile soap making tradition, it contains coconut, jojoba, and olive oils - delivering a fresh, citrus scent that is perfect for the whole family. Free of any detergents, SLS, parabens, or other synthetic preservatives, dyes, or additives. Good for you, good for your whole family, and good for the environment!