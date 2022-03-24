Mambino Naturals Marula + Argan Hydra-Firming Moisturizer Perspective: front
Mambino Naturals Marula + Argan Hydra-Firming Moisturizer

1.7 fl ozUPC: 0089220100213
Product Details

Our Hydra-Firming Moisturizer deeply hydrates skin to restore proper balance and strengthen the skin's protective barrier. It is super-charged with skin-firming antioxidants from African Marula oil, often referred to as a "miracle oil."

  • Soft and creamy in texture
  • Rich in vitamins, essential fatty acids, and proteins
  • Leaves skin nourished, soft, and utterly comforted