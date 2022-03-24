Highly effective, 100% natural and certified organic diaper balm is specially formulated for delicate baby''s skin that suffers from diaper rash and prickly heat by creating a moisture repellent barrier. Our triple protection formula with colloidal oatmeal and natural antioxidants works as good as zinc oxide formula without leaving a messy residue on the skin. Hypoallergenic and pediatrician approved and Cloth Diaper Safe!