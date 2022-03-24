This ultra mild and 100% natural milky bath is made with soothing colloidal oatmeal, moisturizing & nourishing milk and healing calendula flowers, allowing a newborns skin to build immunity naturally.

Note: A baby's skin is very delicate and too much too soon such as bubble baths can cause skin sensitives due to the many chemicals. Remember less really is more, especially for babies in their first 6 months of age!