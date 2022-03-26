Hover to Zoom
Mambino Organics Pomegranate + Shea Oil Moisture Me Nourishing Body Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0089220100203
Product Details
Our refreshening body nourishing oil delivers superior long-lasting hydration, skin firming, and toning benefits to boost collagen production with elasticity, enhancing omega essential fatty acids to leave skin soft, nourished, and supple. Fast absorbing and lightweight in texture, it's a perfect addition in your morning routine as a daily body moisturizer for the softest and smoothest skin ever. And the scent...well it's simply delicious!