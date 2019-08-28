Hover to Zoom
Mambino Organics Rosewater + Cucumber Balancing Facial Mist
4 fl ozUPC: 0089220100207
Purchase Options
Product Details
This hydrating facial mist boosts skin radiance, tones, and re-hydrates with pure essence of organic rose petals, skin tightening cucumber, and antioxidant rich red African tea extracts. The must-do first step in your morning skincare before your serum or moisturizer. Leaves pores refined and skin refreshed, soft, and dewy. Spritz throughout the day for a quick pick-me-up.