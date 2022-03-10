Used by both people and horses, this exclusive, thick, rich formula with a unique action helps to maintain and achieve a longer, healthier-looking mane, tail or hair. Can be used as a LEAVE-IN or RINSE OUT based on hair type and desired look. Results can be seen after one application.

Conditions and fortifies hair and skin for a renewed, lustrous, healthy look.

Helps prevent hair breakage and split ends.

Natural oils nourish and condition scalp to help protect against unsightly flaking and scaling.

Essential moisturizing corrects the drying effect cause by sun, wind and use of bleach and peroxide lighteners.

Keeps hair tangle free, soft and manageable for grooming and braiding.