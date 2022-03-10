Mane 'n Tail Conditioner Perspective: front
Mane 'n Tail Conditioner

12 fl ozUPC: 0007140954322
Product Details

Used by both people and horses, this exclusive, thick, rich formula with a unique action helps to maintain and achieve a longer, healthier-looking mane, tail or hair. Can be used as a LEAVE-IN or RINSE OUT based on hair type and desired look. Results can be seen after one application.

  • Conditions and fortifies hair and skin for a renewed, lustrous, healthy look.
  • Helps prevent hair breakage and split ends.
  • Natural oils nourish and condition scalp to help protect against unsightly flaking and scaling.
  • Essential moisturizing corrects the drying effect cause by sun, wind and use of bleach and peroxide lighteners.
  • Keeps hair tangle free, soft and manageable for grooming and braiding.