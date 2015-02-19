Mane 'N Tail Deep Moisturizing Shampoo Perspective: front
Mane 'N Tail Deep Moisturizing Shampoo

12 fl ozUPC: 0007140954329
A natural moisture retention treatment combined with the exclusive micro-enriched protein for strengthening while providing healthy, shiny, manageable hair.

  • Helps repair dry damage from styling and the environment
  • Extra moisturizing combined with gentle cleansing
  • Nourishes and fortifies with Vitamin E and Pro-vitamin B5
  • Deep hydrating, botanical protein helps strengthen
  • For Dry, Damaged hair