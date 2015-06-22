The Herbal Gro System provides healthy hair results with an exclusive natural blend of herbs that nourish and condition hair and scalp. From the moment you start to wash until you finish and style, Herbal Gro technology results in more body, silky softness, and shine; providing a newer, healthier look and feel. The results will speak for themselves!

Moisturizes and conditions, leaves hair shiny, silky, and healthy looking

Formulated with natural herbs and olive oil complex; nourishes, strengthens and fortifies from root to tip

Micro-enriched proteins help prevent breakage, frizz, and split ends

Safe for colored, permed, relaxed, and chemically treated hair