Mane 'n Tail Herbal Gro Leave-In Creme Therapy
5.5 ozUPC: 0007140954313
Product Details
The Herbal Gro System provides healthy hair results with an exclusive natural blend of herbs that nourish and condition hair and scalp. Herbal Gro technology results in more body, silky softness and shine; providing a newer, healthier look and feel.
- Maximum volumizing and shine for thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair
- Formulated with natural herbs and olive oil complex; nourishes, strengthens and fortifies from root to tip
- Conditions and strengthens hair strands helping prevent hair loss due to breakage
- Helps prevent frizzing and split ends
- The Original
- Olive Oil Complex
- Maximum Volume & Shine