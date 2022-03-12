Mane N Tail Herbal Gro Shampoo
Product Details
The Herbal Gro System provides healthy hair results with an exclusive natural blend of herbs that nourish and condition hair and scalp. From the moment you start to wash until you finish and style. Herba Gro technology results in more body, silky softness, and shine; providing a newer, healthier look and feel. The results will speak for themselves!
- Gently cleanses, leaves hair shiny, silky, and healthy looking
- Formulated with natural herbs and olive oil complex; nourishes, strengthens and fortifies from root to tip
- Micro-enriched proteins help prevent breakage, frizz and split ends
- Safe for colored, premed, relaxed and chemically treated hair
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Di Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Cocamidopropyl Betaine , Sodium Lauryl Sulfate , Lauryl Glucoside , Dimethicone , Hydrogenated Polydecene , Glycol Distearate , Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine Lactate , Polyquaternium-47 , Distearyldimonium Chloride , Cetyl Alcohol , Olive Oil , Cocamide Mea , Keratin Amino Acids , Polyquaternium-10 , Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Extract , Horsetail Grass , Chaparral , Colts Foot , Horse Chestnut , Meadow Sweet and Red Clover , Sodium Chloride , Dmdm Hydantoin , L-Arginine , Niacin , Fragrance , Hydroxyethyl Ethylcellulose , Ppg-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/isostearamide , Blue 1 , Yellow 5 .
Allergen Info
Free from Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
