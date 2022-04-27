Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz All Whitefish in Liquid Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010112
Product Details
- 6 pieces
- All natural
- No MSG
Ingredients: Water, Whitefish, Matzo Meal, Passover Wheat Flour, Water, Egg Whites, Salt, Onion, Pepper.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Protein9g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Whitefish, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Egg Whites, Onion Powder, Salt, Extractive of Black Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
