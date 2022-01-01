Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Barley Egg Noodles
12 ozUPC: 0007270010408
Product Details
- Premium Enriched Egg Noodles
- Low Sodium
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Durum Flour (Wheat), Egg Yolks or Eggs, Niacin, Iron (Ferrous Sulfate), Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
