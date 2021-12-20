Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008597603422
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Manischewitz Blackberry is a kosher fruit wine with aromas and flavors of blackberry jam. The fruitiness of this 100% blackberry sweet winemakes it doubly delicious when served chilled.
- Bottled under the strict Rabbinical supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America
- Blackberry wine with aromas and flavors of blackberry jam