Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: front
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: back
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: left
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: right
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: top
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine Perspective: bottom
Manischewitz Blackberry Fruit Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0008597603422
Manischewitz Blackberry is a kosher fruit wine with aromas and flavors of blackberry jam. The fruitiness of this 100% blackberry sweet winemakes it doubly delicious when served chilled.

  • Bottled under the strict Rabbinical supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America
  • Blackberry wine with aromas and flavors of blackberry jam