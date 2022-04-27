Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Borscht with Diced Beets
24 fl ozUPC: 0007270010274
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Traditional soup made from fresh beets with a homestyle taste. Gluten Free and Kosher for Passover and year round.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium830mg36.09%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Protein1g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Beets, Sugar, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
