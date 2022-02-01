Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Egg Matzo
12 ozUPC: 0007270000821
Product Details
- All Natural
- No Sodium
- Fat Free
- Lactose Free
- Vegetarian
- Kosher - Not For Passover
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Apple Cider, Whole Eggs
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
