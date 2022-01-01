Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Fishlets in Liquid Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010078
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7pcs (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Fish (Carp and Whitefish), Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Onion, Salt, Extractives of Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More