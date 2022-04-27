Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Garlic & Rosemary Potato Pancake Mix
6 ozUPC: 0007270000065
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium222mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes (Contains Sulfites, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monoglycerides), Potato Starch, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Palm Oil, Rosemary and Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
