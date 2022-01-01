Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Gefilte Fish in Jelled Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010079
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Gefilte Fish Jelled in broth with no MSG added. A traditional must, Kosher for Passover and year round. A good source of protien.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium168mg4%
Vitamin D7mcg35%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Fish (Carp and Whitefish), Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Onion, Salt, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Dipotassium Phosphate, Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More