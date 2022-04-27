Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz® Gefilte Fish in Liquid Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010080
Product Details
Gefilte Fish jelled in broth with no MSG added.
- A traditional must
- Kosher for Passover and year-round
- Good source of protein
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Protein7g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Fish (Carp and Whitefish), Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Onion, Salt, Extractives of Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
