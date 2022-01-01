Manischewitz Gluten Free Garlic Rosemary Matzo Square
Product Details
Thanks to you, Manischewitz has become the leading provider of kosher food and America's number one baker of matzo. For over 120 years Manischewitz® has been committed to bringing you a variety of great tasting, authentic kosher food.
- Not a Replacement for Sedar Matzo
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- Gluten Free Certified
- Low Fat
- Kosher - For Passover and All Year Round
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes (Dehydrated Potato Flakes, Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Diphosphate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Palm Oil, Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Onion Powder, Dates Honey, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More