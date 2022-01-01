Manischewitz Gluten Free Garlic Rosemary Matzo Square Perspective: front
Manischewitz Gluten Free Garlic Rosemary Matzo Square

10 ozUPC: 0007270000300
Thanks to you, Manischewitz has become the leading provider of kosher food and America's number one baker of matzo. For over 120 years Manischewitz® has been committed to bringing you a variety of great tasting, authentic kosher food.

  • Not a Replacement for Sedar Matzo
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • Gluten Free Certified
  • Low Fat
  • Kosher - For Passover and All Year Round

 

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes (Dehydrated Potato Flakes, Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Diphosphate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Palm Oil, Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Onion Powder, Dates Honey, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Salt.

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More