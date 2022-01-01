Thanks to you, Manischewitz has become the leading provider of kosher food and America's number one baker of matzo. For over 120 years Manischewitz® has been committed to bringing you a variety of great tasting, authentic kosher food.

Not a Replacement for Sedar Matzo

No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

Gluten Free Certified

Low Fat

Kosher - For Passover and All Year Round