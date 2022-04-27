Ingredients

Water, Beets, Beetroot Powder, Citric Acid and Aspartame (0.02% by Weight Per Serving).Phenylketonurics: Contains Phynylalamine.

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More