Manischewitz Low Calorie Borscht
24 fl ozUPC: 0007270010275
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Protein1g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Beets, Beetroot Powder, Citric Acid and Aspartame (0.02% by Weight Per Serving).Phenylketonurics: Contains Phynylalamine.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
