Manischewitz Matzo Ball Mix
5 ozUPC: 0007270000007
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Manischewitz Matzo Ball Mix makes Matzo Balls with that just-right fluffy, light texture. Perfect in chicken soup.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium600mg26.09%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Protein1g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium1mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Unbleached, Unbromated Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Salt, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion, Black Pepper, Garlic, Celery Seed.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
