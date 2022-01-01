Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Matzo Ball Soup
24 ozUPC: 0007270010160
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (242 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium640mg26.67%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Matzo Balls (Passover Matzo Meal [Ground Matzo Meal Made from Passover Wheat Flour and Water], Whole Eggs, Egg Whites, Cottonseed Oil, Salt and Flavorings), Carrots, Sugar, Celery, Salt, Potato Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavorings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fd&C Yellow No.5.
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More