Manischewitz Matzo Balls in Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010180
Purchase Options
Product Details
These matzo balls are light, fluffy, and are made with the finest kosher ingredients. Best of all, they are quick and easy to prepare. Just heat and add to your favorite soup
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (248 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium920mg40%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium91mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Egg Whites, Palm Oil and/or Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Extractives of Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fd&C Yellow No. 5.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
