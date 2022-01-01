Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Matzo Meal
16 ozUPC: 0007270000099
Product Details
Manischewitz matzo meal is made with simple, natural ingredients, and has been for 130 years. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Sodium free. Certified NON GMO.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Protein4g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron9mg50%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Unbleached, Unbromated Wheat Flour & Water).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
