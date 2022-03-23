Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Minestrone Soup Mix
6 ozUPC: 0007270010204
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Peas, Yellow Peas, Enriched Macaroni (Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, & Folic Acid), Red Beans, Salt, Sugar, Onions, Paprika, Carrots, Celery Seed, White Pepper, Garlic, Canola Oil, Celery, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Spinach
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More