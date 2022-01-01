Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Potato Pancake Mix Reduced Sodium
6 ozUPC: 0007270000067
Product Details
Since 1888 manichewitz has been making delicious food for the whole family.
- Traditional kosher potato pancakes
- Low in sodium with only 310 milligrams of sodium in the whole box
- Certified gluten-free
- No msg
- Zero grams of trans fat per serving
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium219mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes (Contains Sulfites, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monoglycerides), Potato Starch, Onion, Palm Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
