Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Reduced Sodium Borscht
24 fl ozUPC: 0007270010276
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Beets, Sugar, Beetroot Powder, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More