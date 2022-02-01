Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz® Reduced Sodium Matzo Ball Mix
5 ozUPC: 0007270010162
Matzo balls are a delicious treat that taste great in chicken soup or as a side dish. Enjoy all of our matzo ball, and matzo ball & soup products throughout the year.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18.26%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Salt, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion, Pepper, Garlic, Celery Seed
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
