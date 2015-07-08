Manischewitz Thin Salted Matzos
Product Details
Everybody loves a nice piece of matzo. So why wait for passover? matzos are a fast and fabulous way to present your favorite party schmear. Plus they make a great low-fat snack. And these are just a couple of ideas! all our matzos and crackers are baked on a regular basis so you know they're going to taste fresh–no matter how you serve them, or which variety you choose.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached, Unbromated Wheat Flour, Water and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More