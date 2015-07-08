Manischewitz Thin Salted Matzos Perspective: front
Manischewitz Thin Salted Matzos

10 ozUPC: 0007270000002
Everybody loves a nice piece of matzo. So why wait for passover? matzos are a fast and fabulous way to present your favorite party schmear. Plus they make a great low-fat snack. And these are just a couple of ideas! all our matzos and crackers are baked on a regular basis so you know they're going to taste fresh–no matter how you serve them, or which variety you choose.

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium68mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached, Unbromated Wheat Flour, Water and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

