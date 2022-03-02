Manischewitz Unsalted Matzos
16 ozUPC: 0007270000003
Product Details
Manichewitz matzos are produced with non-GMO project verified ingredients and made only with Passover whole wheat flour and water. Our matzos are kosher, vegetarian and do not contain any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Unbromated Passover Wheat Flour and Water.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
