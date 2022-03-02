Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1matzo (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 26g 9.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 4g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0.5mg 2%