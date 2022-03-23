Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz Vegetable Soup Mix
6 ozUPC: 0007270010200
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup prepared (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium206mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Peas, Barley, Yellow Peas, Lima Beans, Enriched Egg Noodles (Durum Flour, Egg Yolk, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine, Riboflavin & Folic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Mushrooms, Canola Oil, Onions, Cornstarch, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers.Tumeric, Spinach.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
