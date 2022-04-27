Manischewitz Whitefish & Pike in Jelled Broth Perspective: front
Manischewitz Whitefish & Pike in Jelled Broth

24 ozUPC: 0007270010082
Manischewitz Fish Pike & White Jell. Promotes heart and brain health. This product is manufactured in United States. Freezing and Chilling Temperature of the product is Ambient: Room Temperature.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium350mg14.58%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Whitefish, Pike, Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Onion, Salt, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Dipotassium Phosphate, Pepper, Natural Flavorings

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

