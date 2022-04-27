Manischewitz Whitefish & Pike in Jelled Broth
Product Details
Manischewitz Fish Pike & White Jell. Promotes heart and brain health. This product is manufactured in United States. Freezing and Chilling Temperature of the product is Ambient: Room Temperature.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Whitefish, Pike, Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Onion, Salt, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Dipotassium Phosphate, Pepper, Natural Flavorings
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
