Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz® Whitefish & Pike in Liquid Broth
24 ozUPC: 0007270010083
Purchase Options
Product Details
Made from select fish that are caught in the great lakes of the USA, Manischewitz is proud to bring you Manischewitz Whitefish & Pike In Jelled Broth--a traditional family favorite for over 60 years.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Whitefish, Egg Whites, Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour and Water), Pike, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Natural Flavorings
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More