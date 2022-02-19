Hover to Zoom
Manischewitz® Whole Wheat Matzos
10 ozUPC: 0007270000035
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Are a fast and fabulous way to present your favorite party schmear. Plus they make a great low-fat snack. All our matzos and crackers are baked in a brick oven, so you know they’re going to taste fresh––no matter how you serve them, or which variety you choose.
- All Natural
- Low Fat
- No Sodium
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.5mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour and Water.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More